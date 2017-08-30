Trump reassures those in Harvey’s path that he will help

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, uesday, Aug. 29, 2017, , where he received a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – President Donald Trump has answered Harvey’s wrath by offering in-person assurances to those in the storm zone that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and storm-inflicted destruction.

The president kept his distance from the epicenter of the damage in Houston to avoid disrupting recovery operations. And he plans to return to the region Saturday to survey the damage and meet with some of the storm’s victims.

During his Texas trip, Trump was eager to get the federal disaster response right, but he missed clear opportunities to strike a sympathetic note for multitudes who are suffering.

