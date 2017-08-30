Terre Hill man convicted of assaulting, threatening woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been convicted of brutally beating a woman and threatening to kill her while holding a gun to her head.

Zackery J. Zerbe, 27, of Terre Hill, was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

The district attorney’s office said Zerbe attacked the woman in November at a home in the 200 block of New Street. The woman testified that she lost consciousness after she was repeatedly punched and strangled.

Zerbe will be sentenced after a background check.