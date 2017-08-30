Police: Suspect stole 6-pack of suds from store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a young man who robbed a convenience store of a six-pack of beer.

Swatara Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said he walked into the beer cooler at the Rutter’s store on Derry Street and concealed the beer in his book bag early Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. He then forced his way past two employees who tried to stop him from leaving.

Investigators believe he also used stolen credit cards at the Speedway gas station on Paxton Street just before the robbery.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Swatara police at 717-564-2550.