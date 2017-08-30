Police seek man’s identity during theft investigation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County have released photos of a man they are hoping to identify during an investigation into stolen items.

According to Upper Allen police, multiple cars were entered and had items stolen from them on Aug. 15.

Following the thefts, a stolen credit card was used a various locations in Harrisburg by someone driving a stolen 2016 BMW X5 that was taken from the area of Bartine and Boas streets in Harrisburg, according to police. The car has since been recovered.

Police believe the pictured man may have association to the Grantham area, as well the Bartine and Boas street area of Harrisburg.

Anyone with information about this person or these thefts is asked to call Upper Allen police at 717-238-9676. Tips can also be submitted by calling 717-850-8273 or visiting upperallenpolice.com.

