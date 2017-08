MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A medical emergency caused a Harrisburg woman to lose control and crash her SUV on Route 15 during the Wednesday morning commute, police said.

Upper Allen Township police said the woman drove her Cadillac Escalade off the roadway and struck a highway sign post at the East Winding Hill Road exit around 7:15 a.m.

Northbound and southbound traffic was stopped for less than 30 minutes so Life Lion could land on Route 15 to transport the woman to a hospital.