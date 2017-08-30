Police investigate shooting in Mountville, bodies found in West Hempfield

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a man died after a shooting incident, and they’re investigating a separate incident where two bodies were found in a home.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville.

Police said it appears the man took his own life after shooting and injuring another man. The injured man was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The district attorney’s office said two women were at the home when the shootings happened. One of the women was assaulted and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other woman was not injured.

Investigators say a domestic dispute may have prompted the shootings.

West Hempfield Township police are also investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home in the 600 block of Hempfield Hill Road.

The bodies of a father and son were found just after 1 p.m., and investigators said both men had been dead for some time, possibly days. Their names were not immediately released.

The district attorney’s office said one man had an apparent gunshot wound.