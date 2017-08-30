Police expect more ‘creepy clown’ sightings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Remember all the “creepy clown” sightings last fall?

State police say it could happen again this year.

In a community awareness bulletin issued Wednesday, police said it’s anticipated that “creepy clown” sightings will be reported starting as soon as September, in part due to the release of the movie “It.”

The movie, adapted from a Stephen King novel by the same name, portrays an evil demon who takes the form of a clown named Pennywise to prey on children.

At least a dozen people were arrested during the nationwide “creepy clown” craze last September, either for taking part in the stunts or for making false reports.