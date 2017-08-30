Penn State frat death preliminary hearing set to continue

The Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday, July 10, for Beta Theta Pi fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – The head trainer for Penn State’s football team could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge.

A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday to take up a defense request to hold trainer Tim Bream in contempt.

Bream was in the Beta Theta Pi house the night in February that 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

Eighteen fraternity members and the fraternity itself face a range of charges, from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for some, to alcohol violations and hazing offenses for others.

The 19-year-old sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. Help wasn’t summoned until the next morning, and he later died at a hospital.

