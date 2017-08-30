Pa. Turnpike pulling plug on emergency call boxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The bright yellow emergency call boxes placed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will soon disappear.

The Turnpike says it will begin decommissioning and removing the call boxes after the Labor Day weekend.

About 1,000 call boxes are placed along the toll highway for drivers who break down and need help. Years ago, before cell phones made it possible – and safer – to call from a car, the boxes were used by more than 18,000 drivers each year.

Now, the Turnpike says call box use has declined to the point that each may only be used once a year, while maintenance costs $250,000 a year.