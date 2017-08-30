More pleasant today, remnants of Harvey eye Central PA for Saturday

Yesterday’s coastal storm that brought us an ugly Tuesday with cool temperatures and rainy conditions is departing leaving behind some areas of fog this morning. The rest of the day will feature pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures, in the upper 70s. Tonight will be pleasant and calm too, with lows dipping into the lower 60s. A cold front will sweep through tomorrow bringing a few, stray, afternoon showers. Temperatures tomorrow will be the warmest of the week, topping off in the lower 80s. Behind the front, more fall-like weather is on tap for Friday with lots of sunshine and highs struggling to reach 70 degrees! Expect a crisp night for Friday night football games with temperatures in the 60s at kickoff and dropping into the 50s for the ride home.

The remnants of Harvey will have an impact on our weather for the Labor Day weekend. We do not expect significant rain from Harvey, but plenty of clouds will be here to start the weekend with temperatures stuck in the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon. Plan for some occasional light showers or times of drizzle on Saturday with scattered showers coming to an end Saturday night into Sunday morning. Skies should begin to clear for the second half of Sunday with summer-like conditions returning for Labor Day Monday. While this forecast could still change as Harvey makes its mind up coming out of the Gulf, the forecast is becoming clearer with Saturday being the ugliest day this weekend and better days for Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned for updates.