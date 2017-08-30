Inmate charged with making threat against president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal inmate was indicted by a federal grand jury for making a threat to take the life of the President of the United States.

According to United States Attorney Bruce Brandler, Jared Marc Brown, 20, is accused of making the threat on June 14.

Brown is an inmate at United States Penitentiary, Allenwood.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.