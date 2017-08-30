Hit-run injures man in Upper Allen Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 78-year-old East Berlin man was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.

Upper Allen Township police said a yellow Penske box truck struck the man’s car at the entrance to Messiah Village just after 11 a.m.

The man and witnesses told investigators the box truck occupied by two men continued on Mt. Allen Drive toward Route 15 without stopping.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Allen police at 717-238-9676 or the department’s tip line at 717-850-UAPD (8273), or submit an anonymous tip at www.upperallenpolice.com.