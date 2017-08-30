Harvey causing gas price increases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Harvey devastates the South, the impact of the historic storm is making its way north.

Gas prices across the country are increasing, affecting American wallets and even the smallest of businesses.

“As far as the business and everything, I can definitely feel it in the pocket,” landscaper Jecon Alphonso said. “You always put back for a rainy day. As far as my budget is concerned, I’ll probably be okay. Sticker shock is basically what I’m seeing.”

Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last week, gas prices in Pennsylvania have increased three cents a gallon. According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices across the county have increased by 15 to 25 cents a gallon.

Oil refineries in Texas are shutting down due to flooding.

“All we can do is keep the prices low while we still have the stock. As soon as we have the new loads coming in, the prices will go up,” Harrisburg gas station owner Chaudhry Maan said. “From my experience of 20 years, it jumps up very quickly, but it’ll come down very, very slowly; very, very slowly.”

Officials say it may take months for gas prices to come back down.