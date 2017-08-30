Harrisburg leaders discuss idea of term limits for mayors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg is discussing term limits for mayor.

The idea was discussed Tuesday night at a city council meeting.

City Council President Wanda Williams believes limiting terms for mayors in the city would prevent another financial crisis like the one blamed on former Mayor Steve Reed, who was in office for nearly 30 years.

Current Mayor Eric Papenfuse says he supports a term limit as well.

Council and the mayor plan to hold future discussions at public meetings to get input from residents.

