Harrisburg City Council approves reallocation to purchase riot gear for police

Tuesday night, City Council voted 5-1 to approve funding to purchase $65.000 worth of riot gear for the police department. The city currently uses gear that is more than 25-years-old.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says he does not want city residents to get the wrong impression. “I want to make it clear,” said Papenfuse,”We are not interested in making the police a military, we are interested in keeping them safe and allow them to do their job better.”

Council President Wanda Williams says she understands the public concerns. “We heard them loud and clear,” said Williams, We understand their concerns, but we have to give our police the opportunity to stay safe and return home to their families, if there is chaos.”

Williams says the board also voted to approve a task force that will consist of members of the Fraternal Order of Police, city residents and council members. Williams says it give all interested parties an opportunity to discuss and address problems in the city, and build trust between the police, and the community. Williams says as soon as the funds are reallocated, she hopes that police department will put an order in for the new riot gear as soon as possible.