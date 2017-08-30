Gov. Wolf calls for universal lead testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for legislation that would require blood-lead testing of all Pennsylvania children under 2 years old.

Wolf said universal testing would determine who is at risk for lead poisoning and which communities have the highest and lowest blood-lead levels.

“We need to be able to identify all children who have elevated blood-lead levels in order make sure their families have access to the services they need,” Wolf said in a statement Wednesday. “Only with universal testing will we know the true scope of lead poisoning in Pennsylvania and be able to refer affected children for care.”

Wolf called on the Health Department to work with the state legislature to draft legislation.

He said only 28 percent of Pennsylvania children aged 0-23 months were tested for lead in 2015.