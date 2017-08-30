Father drowns trying to save child from current

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County man drowned while swimming with his children in Penn Township.

According to State Police, Robert Michael Thorn, 54, was swimming with his two children on August 20 when the 8-year-old child began struggling with the current.

The 15-year-old child and Thorn successfully brought the 8-year-old to safety however, Thorn became caught in the current.

He was brought to the shore by the 15-year-old child, who began CPR.

Emergency crews responded to the scene but the victim was not able to be resuscitated.