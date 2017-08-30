Family Promise presents: Art from the Heart

Family Promise’s mission is to empower families through relationships and skill-building to move from homelessness to home.

“This year we are running an exciting event: Art from the Heart. On November 10, we will spend the evening at Dickinson College and enjoy delicious food and wine, local artwork, and music! Representative Patty Kim is emceeing our event to keep the auction running. It’s going to be an amazing night of enjoying the talents of our neighbors and raising money to help families become independent again!” tells Lissette Gonzalez.

A pre-view begins at 5:30pm; auction begins at 6pm.

To get tickets to the event, contact Amy Neurohr at 717-737-1100 or alneur@comcast.net. Business sponsors and art donors can find donation information on their website.