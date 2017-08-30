Fairview Township police investigate attempted break-in

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are reminding residents to keep their doors locked as they investigate an attempted shed break-in.

Fairview Township police received a report from a resident in the 800 block of Old Forge Road that the screen door to his shed was open when he returned home. The resident also reported the door appeared to be tampered with.

Footprints were also found on the front porch, however, it did not appear any entry was made in either the shed or the home, according to police.

This investigation follows another incident reported to Fairview Township police last week regarding a prowler at a home in the 700 block of Wyndamere Road.

Police have not made any connection to these incidents but ask anyone with information to call them at 717-901-5267.

