Ex-bus driver accused of photographing more students with secret camera

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man is facing additional charges he used a hidden camera to inappropriately photograph students while he worked as a bus driver for the Warwick School District.

The additional charges against 66-year-old Don Saracen are a felony count of child pornography and nine misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators have now identified 14 female Warwick students who were photographed by Saracen. Image files of the minors and a child pornography video were found on Saracen’s home computer.

Saracen was arrested in March after police said he secretly took inappropriate photos and videos of four students and an adult woman. He is accused of hiding a camera under his driver’s seat so he could record videos up the dresses and skirts of unsuspecting passengers as they entered and exited the bus.

Lititz police said Saracen asked unsuspecting passengers for help in pushing buttons on the dashboard. Those who did were standing directly over the concealed camera.

He has been fired as a bus driver and banned from school property. He’s also prohibited from having any contact with students.