Dr. Brown’s baby bottle & dish soaps recalled for bacteria risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 20,000 bottles of Dr. Brown’s Natural bottle and dish soap for babies have been recalled because it may contain harmful bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no incident or injuries have been reported, but parents and caregivers should stop using the soap and contact Dr. Brown for instructions on receiving a replacement bottle.

Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in people with compromised immune systems.

Bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher, the safety commission said.

The recalled soap was sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit. The soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle.

The products were sold at Babies R’ Us and other retailers from September 2016 to June 2017 for between $3 and $7.

