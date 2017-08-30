Analyst estimates United could take big hit from Harvey

The Associated Press
United Airlines representative
FILE - In this Saturday, April 16, 2016, file photo, a United Airlines representative, right, helps stranded travelers at Denver International Airport as a severe spring storm packing high winds and heavy, wet snow sweeps over the intermountain West forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, in Denver. United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DALLAS (AP) – One big Harvey loser: United Airlines.

An airline analyst estimates the carrier could lose $266 million from Houston flight cancellations caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Cowen and Co. analyst Helane Becker says money from the flights is likely gone because people whose homes are damaged won’t feel like going on vacation after the storm.

Becker estimated Tuesday the storm could cost Southwest $77 million and Spirit $11 million.

The airlines didn’t immediately comment.

United dominates Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Southwest is the biggest airline at Hobby Airport. Both Houston airports have been closed to all but a few relief flights since last weekend.

