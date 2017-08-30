2017 Jazz & Wine Festival comes to Fort Hunter Park September 8-10

The Dauphin County Parks & Recreation department wishes to invite the public to a world class Jazz & Wine Festival at beautiful Fort Hunter Park.

“We bring in national entertainment from all over the world. We highlight the wineries of the Hershey Harrisburg Wine Country. Our events raise money to cover other free events that we host,” tells Larry Moore, Program Director.

The event will take place at Fort Hunter Park, 5300 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA from Friday – Sunday, Sept. 8 – 10

Two performers from the festival joined us for a studio session to promote the event. You can here them perform below or learn more about the event in the video above.

