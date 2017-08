HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Harrisburg man who has developmental issues.

Jordan Jeffries is 24 years old but functions on young child’s level, police said.

He was last seen Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street.

Jeffries is about 4’10” tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and light khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 717-255-3183.