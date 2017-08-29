Woman gets prison for crash that killed Red Lion teens

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman will serve up to six years in state prison for a 2015 crash that killed two Red Lion high school students.

Jodie Tierney, 46, of Windsor Township, was ordered to serve two-and-a-half to six years in prison at her sentencing hearing Tuesday. She must also serve 12 months of probation.

Tierney was found guilty in July of two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter. She was also found guilty of corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to minors.

Tierney’s husband, 46-year-old Stephen Tierney, was ordered to serve 36 months of probation. He pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to minors.

Both must serve 175 hours of community service and pay a $750 fine.

Prosecutors said the couple regularly allowed teenagers to drink alcohol at their home. Both were charged after two Red Lion Area Senior High School students, 17-year-old Stone Hill and 16-year-old Nicholas Mankin, died in a June 2015 crash.

Hill, of Delta, was driving a minivan that hit a telephone pole and caught fire in the 200 block of Slab Road in Lower Chanceford Township.