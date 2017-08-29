WellSpan certified midwives a popular option for expectant parents

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many women think of going to the OB/GYN for their pregnancy, but more than 12,000 certified midwives deliver around 330,000 babies in the United States each year.

The WellSpan Certified Nurse-Midwives program is a local option for expectant parents.

Kristen Teeter is expecting her first baby, a boy, with her husband Matthew.

“All of the appointments have prepared me and have really let me understand what’s going to happen,” Kristen said. “I’m not worried. I’m not concerned.”

“I’m probably more nervous than Kristen is,” Matthew Teeter said.

The Teeters say those nerves have been lessened thanks to the midwives at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.

“A lot of people are surprised to hear that all of our births are actually in the hospital. There’s a birthing room in the hospital. It’s a nice little suite where we can close the door and dim the lights,” said Ann Orndorff, a WellSpan certified nurse-midwife.

“The natural childbirth is a goal I think that we’ve discussed, and here we have kind of the best of both worlds,” Matthew said. “We’ll be in the hospital.”

The program started in 2011, and four midwives are on staff. They delivered 175 babies in 2016.

“We encourage the mom to find a position of her choice, so it may be squatting, it may be on her left side, or it may be hands and knees,” Orndorff said.

“We had been trying for a very long time, and I am just ecstatic that it’s almost here,” Kristen said. I can’t wait to meet him and hold him. It’s been an amazing process.”

It’s a process the Teeters plan to do again with this program as their young family continues to grow.

Kristen is due Sept. 8. For more information on the program, click here.