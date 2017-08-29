Sinkhole forces closure of Route 422 in Lebanon County

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A sinkhole near Route 422 in Lebanon County has forced part of the roadway to close.

According to PennDOT, Route 422 in the area of the Palmyra Bowling Center in North Londonderry Township will be closed because of an expanding sinkhole in the parking lot of the bowling center.

Eastbound motorists on Route 422 will be detoured by way of Route 117, Route 322 and Route 934.

Route 422 westbound will remain open.

