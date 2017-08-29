Search for missing Shippensburg man in 4th month

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have renewed a plea for information in their search for a Shippensburg man who went missing more than three months ago.

Scott Shaffer, 49, was last seen by his family on May 14. He left home on foot and was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, white T-shirt, and New Balance sneakers, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Police said Shaffer has a history of mental health issues and may be suffering from physical tremors.

Anyone who has been in contact with him, or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121 and reference incident number PA17-492913.