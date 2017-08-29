Search for missing Shippensburg man in 4th month

By Published:
Scott Shaffer (submitted)

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have renewed a plea for information in their search for a Shippensburg man who went missing more than three months ago.

Scott Shaffer, 49, was last seen by his family on May 14. He left home on foot and was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, white T-shirt, and New Balance sneakers, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Police said Shaffer has a history of mental health issues and may be suffering from physical tremors.

Anyone who has been in contact with him, or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121 and reference incident number PA17-492913.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s