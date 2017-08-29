Police seek woman wanted for felony retail theft

WHTM Staff Published:
(Manheim Township Police Department)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is wanted by police following an investigation into two theft incidents at a Lancaster County Walmart.

Bertha L. Boyer, 38, of Lancaster, is wanted for felony retail theft.

Boyer is accused of concealing merchandise and leaving the Walmart in the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township on two separate occasions.

A warrant has been issued for Boyer’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 717-569-2816.

