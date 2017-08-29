Police looking for man who exposed himself to hotel employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to an employee at the Red Lion Hotel.

Police responded to the hotel on Lindle Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. on August 28. The man was last seen running from the hotel through a Wolf’s Furniture parking lot toward a nearby Sheetz.

Officers searched the area but did not find him. Police released surveillance photos Tuesday, hoping someone could help them identify the man.

Police say he is about 6′ 2″ tall and was wearing a blue shirt, dark shorts, tan pantyhose, and black and white sneakers. He had a drawstring bag.

Anyone with information about is can call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550, or submit a tip at swatarapolice.org.

