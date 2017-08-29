Police identify man killed in crash on Route 11 in Perry County

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Newport have released the identity of a man killed in a crash in Perry County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday on Route 11 southbound in Penn Township, just north of Marysville.

According to police, one vehicle traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane, striking another vehicle head on.

James Vitagliano, 82, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

