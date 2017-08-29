Police: 2 suffer concussions in assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested last week after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her adult son.

Gary Neil Drake is out on bail and charged with aggravated assault, according to court documents.

Susquehanna Township police say Drake, 59, assaulted the victims last Tuesday in the 500 block of Clinton Road.

Drake is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her adult son when he tried to intervene.

According to police, both victims fell to the ground and Drake continued to assault them.

Both victims suffered concussions, while the male victim also suffered a broken nose and finger.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.