PEMA: People in flood zones need to recognize risk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is one of the most flood-prone states, with thousands of people living in flood zones like Harrisburg.

“The Susquehanna River is very flood prone. Even though it’s a shallow river and a wide river, it has a tremendous water shed,” said Jeb Stuart of the Harrisburg Historical Association.

Stuart lived through Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.

“It was the family homestead. My grandparents built the house back in the 20’s and it’s been in the family ever since. Now, it’s our home,” Stuart said. “Yes, we’re always cognizant of the flooding potential.”

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says people living in flood zones need to always be aware of the weather.

“Those people who have lived there and understand it recognize the risk, recognize the threat associated with it,” PEMA Director Richard Flinn said.

Flinn says long-time flood zone residents can usually handle flooding. He says most people do not know the types of flooding in Pennsylvania.

“That’s the significant danger. We’ve had a lot of those. In fact, we’ve probably had more flash floods than the normal flooding from rivers,” he said.

—

Online: Flood Planning and Preparedness (PEMA)