Pa. airmen join Harvey relief effort in Texas

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Six airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing have joined the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Texas.
Gov. Tom Wolf said the airmen flew a C-130 aircraft from their headquarters at Harrisburg International Airport to Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio Monday night.
Wolf said the airmen, who are part of a unique mobile communications team, will assist Texas with securing and reestablishing any downed satellite or cell phone communications systems.
It is not known how long they will remain in Texas.
