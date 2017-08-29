Pa. airmen join Harvey relief effort in Texas

A team from the 271st Combat Communications Squadron, 193rd Regional Support Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, loads their Joint Incident Site Communications Capability trailer onto a C-130J Hercules, August 28, 2017. The JISCC is being sent down to Texas to help with relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey. The equipment allows for civilian first responders to be able to communicate with military assets on the ground. (US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz/Released)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Six airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing have joined the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Texas.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the airmen flew a C-130 aircraft from their headquarters at Harrisburg International Airport to Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio Monday night.

Wolf said the airmen, who are part of a unique mobile communications team, will assist Texas with securing and reestablishing any downed satellite or cell phone communications systems.

It is not known how long they will remain in Texas.

