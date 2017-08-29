Pa. airmen join Harvey relief effort in Texas

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Six airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing have joined the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Texas.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the airmen flew a C-130 aircraft from their headquarters at Harrisburg International Airport to Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio Monday night.

Wolf said they airmen, who are part of a unique mobile communications team, will assist Texas with securing and reestablishing any downed satellite or cell phone communications systems.

It is not known how long the airmen will remain in Texas.