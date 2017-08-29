Officer bitten after fight at Waffle House, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Lancaster County Prison after police charged him with assault following an early morning fight at a restaurant.

Lancaster police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the Waffle House in the 1000 block of Dillerville Road after Manheim Township police requested assistance during a complaint about a fight.

Officers were told that a person involved in the fight left the scene in a vehicle.

Todd L. Creekmur was then pulled over in that vehicle. The officer who approached the vehicle noticed Creekmur kept reaching under a seat, according to police.

A police report states Creekmur exited the vehicle following the officer’s request and placed a plastic baggie with an unknown substance into his mouth.

The officer grabbed the bottom of Creekmur’s mouth to stop him from swallowing what he believed to be an illegal drug. Creekmur is accused of biting two of the officer’s fingers.

Police eventually used a Taser on Creekmur before EMS was requested to the scene to check on the 32-year-old suspect.

According to police, Creekmur spit blood and saliva on another police officer’s pants while waiting for the ambulance crew to arrive.

Creekmur, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 after failing to post bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.