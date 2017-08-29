Mennonite Disaster Service to send workers to Harvey’s path

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Kevin King, the executive director of Mennonite Disaster Service, walked into a giant warehouse.

The warehouse was filled with tools like shovels, wheelbarrows, mops, and buckets. The tools will be used when volunteers from the organization head to the path of destruction left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

“For these folks in Texas, this is their local disaster that exceeds their capabilities and they’re crying help,” King said.

King will head to Texas on Wednesday morning ahead of those volunteers. He’ll then come back and figure out the best way to use the resources Mennonite Disaster Service has to offer.

“Even though the word Mennonite is in our name, we help all people, no matter what walk of life, faith, or perspective,” King added.

Mennonite Disaster Service specializes in cleaning and rebuilding houses.

King said they’re still weeks away from sending volunteers, so in the meantime, they have volunteers at their office waiting to take financial donations.

You can also donate to Mennonite Disaster Service by clicking here.