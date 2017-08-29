Man sentenced to prison in body dumped near interstate

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) – A New York man has been sentenced to 5¼ to 10½ years in prison on convictions related to the death of a man found slain near Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania a year ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Luis Quinones of Brooklyn was convicted in York County in July of abuse of a corpse and firearms and drug counts related to the death of 36-year-old Shannon Martin. State police said Martin tried to rob Quinones and another man in August 2016 and the other man shot and killed him, and he and Quinones dumped the body near the highway.

Quinones apologized to Martin’s family during Monday’s sentencing but he said he had nothing to do with his death. His attorney sought a two- to four-year sentence. The cases of two other defendants remain pending.