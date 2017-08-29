Man known as ‘Giant’ arrested for fatal heroin overdose

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of delivering heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose in Dauphin County has been arrested in Alabama after a three-month search for him.

Lower Swatara Township police said 46-year-old Matthew D. Header, of Dalmatia, was arrested Tuesday. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Police had been looking for Header since May, when he was charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.

Header, also known as “The Giant” or “Giant”, is accused of delivering heroin to a 36-year-old Lower Swatara man who died of an overdose in July 2016.