Man arrested for possession of crack, heroin in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested by Lancaster police after an investigation into the sale of drugs from his 72-year-old mother’s home.

Police on Saturday served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Green Street, which resulted in the seizure of 55 bags of heroin, about 4.8 grams of bulk heroin and about 8.6 grams of crack cocaine, along with money, a small amount of synthetic marijuana, packing materials and other items.

The total value of the heroin is valued at $2,900 and the crack cocaine has a value of $900, according to police.

Shawn Elliot Morant, 49, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin. Additionally, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana.

Morant was arrested on June 25 and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin following a traffic stop but was out on bail for that charge when officer arrested him over the weekend.

According to court documents, Morant is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $1 million bail.

