Man arrested for assault in Susquehanna Township

WHTM Staff Published:
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested last week in Dauphin County on assault and harassment charges.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called Friday to the 3400 block of Florence Street for a report of a domestic incident.

Police arrested Martin Horning, 54, and charged him with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

Horning is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

