Man accused of driving vehicle toward police officer arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Marshals Service has announced the arrest of a man wanted for assault in Harrisburg earlier this month.

Auckland Jackson Jr., 41, is accused of accelerating a vehicle toward an approaching officer beneath the State Street Bridge while Pennsylvania Capitol Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Aug. 4.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday morning by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force at the intersection of North 16th and Liberty streets after a brief foot chase.

Police charged Jackson with aggravated assault and attempting to elude an officer.

