Infant rompers sold at Cracker Barrel stores recalled for choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Fabri-Tech infant rompers sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores have been recalled because the buttons on the shoulder straps could detach and pose a choking hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received one report of an infant putting a detached button in his mouth. No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for Fabri-Tech’s infant shortall red and white-checkered rompers with a toolbox design on the front. They were sold in boy’s sizes 6-9m, 12m and 18m. The size, “decorated originals for kids” logo and “PO# 906512 PD 12/8/16” are printed on the neck label.

The rompers were sold from April 2017 through July 2017 for about $20.

Consumers should return the rompers to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for a full refund or contact Fabri-Tech to receive a prepaid shipping label.