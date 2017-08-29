Hurricane Harvey: How to avoid a scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania officials are reminding residents to protect themselves when donating money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

PEMA, the state attorney general’s office, and the Department of State offered the following tips:

– Do not give to a charity you know nothing about. Call the charity or do some research on your own. Search the name online with the word “complaints” or “scams.”

– Do not donate over the phone unless you are familiar with the organization.

– For door-to-door solicitors, ask to see the person’s identification and consider avoiding them altogether. Do not feel pressured into giving and allowing someone into your house.

– Do not give credit card numbers, bank account numbers or other personal financial information over the phone. Never wire money to someone claiming to be a charity.

– Whenever possible, write a check payable to the charity so you have a record of your donation. Or make a donation directly through a legitimate organization’s secure website, rather than a third-party website.

· Don’t click links in unsolicited emails or on social media. Unless you previously donated to an organization, assume that an unsolicited donation request by email is a scam.