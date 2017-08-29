Hospitals change policy after possible carfentanil overdose

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Summit Health has changed its emergency room policy at Chambersburg and Waynesboro hospitals after a fatal overdose that may have been caused by a powerful drug.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid originally intended to tranquilize elephants and other large animals. The drug is 10,000 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, and it can accidentally inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Under the policy changes, hospital staff treating anyone with a suspected opioid overdose is to wear a gown, gloves, goggles and a special mask that can filter particles out of the air.