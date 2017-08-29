Hospitals change policy after possible carfentanil overdose

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Summit Health has changed its emergency room policy at Chambersburg and Waynesboro hospitals after a fatal overdose that may have been caused by a powerful drug.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid originally intended to tranquilize elephants and other large animals. The drug is 10,000 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, and it can accidentally inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Under the policy changes, hospital staff treating anyone with a suspected opioid overdose is to wear a gown, gloves, goggles and a special mask that can filter particles out of the air.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s