Home hit with gunfire in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York police are investigating after a home was struck by gunfire overnight.

Police received a report around 12 a.m. Tuesday that shots were fired in the area of St. Paul Alley and Dewey Street.

Officers arrived to find shell casings on the street and determined a residence had been struck repeatedly.

Police have not reported any injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the West York Borough Police Department at 717-854-1975.

