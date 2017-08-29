Ephrata man gets prison for having thousands of child pornography files

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 10 years in prison for having thousands of child pornography files.

Craig D. Allen, 52, of Ephrata, pleaded guilty Monday to eight felonies. The district attorney’s office said in exchange for the plea, Allen will serve 2½ to 10 years in prison.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force had discovered lewd images that were being shared online and traced the source to Allen. Ephrata police then seized Allen’s laptops and cell phone during a September search of his apartment in the 100 block of East Fulton Street.

Investigators said they searched the electronic devices and found a collection of more than 40,000 child pornography images and videos.