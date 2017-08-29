Dover Township burglary under investigation

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a burglary at a home in northern York County.

A resident in the 4500 block of Bull Road in Dover Township reported to police their home was ransacked.

According to police, a window was forced open at the home sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or submit a tip by emailing tips@nycrpd.org.

