DA to probe child’s death at Penn State Hershey Medical Center

The Dauphin County district attorney will look into the circumstances surrounding the death of a boy at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Back in January, the six-year-old was brought to the emergency room in January with a low temperature. The hospital gave him a blanket-warming device, but it appears no one checked on him for 10 hours. By then, his temperature had risen to 107.6.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center did not file a report for 77 days. the state says the hospital violated Pennsylvania law by not reporting a serious event within 24 hours.