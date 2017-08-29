Coroner: Woman found dead in York County

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office and York City police are investigating after a woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Coroner Steve Cosey responded to a call on the 700 block of West Princess Street around 1:30 a.m., where a woman’s body was found on the street at the edge of an alley.

There are no clear signs of external trauma, Coroner Pam Gay said.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the woman after her family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

